TTD’s new Parakamani building to be operational from February 5

January 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to bring into operation the new Parakamani building erected across the Nitya Annadanam complex from February 5.

Parakamani – the process of sorting and counting cash offered by the devotees in the ‘hundi’, would be carried out amid tight security and under the surveillance of high-resolution CCTV cameras. Hitherto it was performed on a narrow porch inside the temple.

The building was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 28.

A Bangalore-based devotee Murali Krishna donated ₹23 crores towards the cost of the building.

