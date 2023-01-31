HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TTD’s new Parakamani building to be operational from February 5

January 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to bring into operation the new Parakamani building erected across the Nitya Annadanam complex from February 5.

Parakamani – the process of sorting and counting cash offered by the devotees in the ‘hundi’, would be carried out amid tight security and under the surveillance of high-resolution CCTV cameras. Hitherto it was performed on a narrow porch inside the temple.

The building was inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on September 28.

A Bangalore-based devotee Murali Krishna donated ₹23 crores towards the cost of the building.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.