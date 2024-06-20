TTD’s new EO cracks whip on senior officials

The TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao on Thursday issued show cause notices to several senior officials and memos served on the heads of various departments seeking explanations for alleged lapses in their work. Mr. Rao issued show cause notices to the senior officials of the Health Department for reportedly failing to maintain hygiene and sanitation at the Narayanagiri sheds, where he stumbled upon heaps of strewn chappals along the darshan lines during his inspection on Thursday morning.

Show cause notices were also served on the engineering officials of the TTD’s Water Works Department for failing to provide quality drinking water to the devotees in the darshan lines. He also sent memos to their seniors.

Notices were also served upon the senior officials of the reception wing for alleged delinquencies in the allotment and vacation of cottages, while the revenue officials were taken to task for failing to check the sale of food and other eatables at exorbitant rates at the starting point of Srivari Mettu footpath.