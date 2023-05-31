HamberMenu
TTD’s Lord Venkateswara temple in Jammu to be open for darshan from June 8

The consecration ceremony of the temple will conclude at 8.15 a.m. on June 8, after which devotees are allowed to have a darshan, say TTD officials

May 31, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The new Lord Venkateswara temple built by the TTD at Majeen village in Jammu.

The new Lord Venkateswara temple built by the TTD at Majeen village in Jammu. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Elaborate arrangements are underway for the ‘Maha Samprokshanam’, the conclusion of the temple consecration ceremony rituals, of the new Lord Venkateswara temple at Majeen village in Jammu on June 8.

The temple built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is located on the highway leading to the famous Mato Vaishno Devi temple.

The consecration ceremony would commence with rituals like ‘Acharya varanam’, ‘Punyavachanam’, ‘Mrith sangrahanam’ and ‘Ankurarpanam’ on June 3 and culminate with ‘Maha Samprokshanam’ between 7.30 a.m. to 8.15 a.m. (mithuna lagnam) on June 8.

Devotees will be allowed for darshan after the Maha Samprokshanam, said the TTD on May 31 (Wednesday).

TTD has already dispatched a team of Vedic pundits, engineering officials, potu and other temple staff to Jammu along with required temple paraphernalia, jewels and other puja articles, it said.

