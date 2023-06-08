TTD’s Lord Venkateswara temple in Jammu opens for darshan

June 08, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

‘Maha Samprokshanam’, the consecration of the new Lord Venkateswara temple built by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), was performed in Jammu on Thursday.

The temple was constructed on a sprawling 62 acres of land in Majin, a village on the banks of the Suryaputri river, at a cost of ₹30 crore.

The consecration ceremony began on June 3 and concluded with the ‘Maha samprokshanam’ during the auspicious ‘Mithuna lagnam’ between 7.30 a.m. and 8.15 a.m.

This was followed by the ‘Kalavahanam’ ritual after which the temple doors were opened for the public for darshan.

Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that he was confident that the place would soon emerge as a pilgrim destination in Jammu like the other temples of Mato Vaishno Devi, Amarnath and Sarada Devi.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives in taking up various spiritual and welfare activities and thereby contributing to the overall development of the region, he also expressed his happiness at the TTDs proposal of setting up a Veda Patasala and Kalyana Mandapam on the temple premises.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy for his approval to construct the temple. He also lauded TTD for taking up several socio-religious activities across the country.

Union Minister Jitender Singh and TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

MPs Prabhakar Reddy, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Chief Secretary of J&K Arun Kumar Mehta, Mayor Rajendra Sharma and other senior TTD officials were present.

