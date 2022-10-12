TTD’s heart hospital in Tirupati breathes life into 729 infants in one year

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy interacting with the parent of a child diagnosed with cardiac ailment, during his visit to Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati on Tuesday.. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ever since it was declared open by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 11 last year, Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC), also known as Sri Padmavati Hrudayalaya, has breathed life into 729 infants diagnosed with cardiac ailments by performing complicated surgical procedures.

“The hospital has earned reputation as one of the ten best health centres in the country to get treatment under Aarogyasri scheme for Andhra Pradesh and ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme for patients of other States,” said TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy at a media conference here on Tuesday. The TTD had formulated Sri Venkateswara Apanna Hrudayalaya scheme to attract donations towards the heart surgeries, which cost a minimum of ₹1 lakh for each procedure. “The donors for this scheme would get five VIP break tickets.

Till date, nearly 150 donors have contributed to the scheme,” he observed, adding that the TTD had also applied for ‘Jeevandan’ license. The TTD has mobilised ₹160 crore, with 160 philanthropists chipping in to contribute ₹1 crore each for this facility, who have been allotted ‘Udayasthamana Seva’ tickets in return. During his visit in May this year, the Chief Minister performed ‘bhumi puja’ for constructing a 350-bed hospital, which would attain a shape in the next two years involving an outlay of ₹320 crore.

Hrudayalaya Director Sreenath Reddy said fellowships affiliated to SVIMS would be introduced in paediatric and anaesthesia. Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer Dr. Bharat were present..