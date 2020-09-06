TTD’s Govindaraja choultry made COVID care centre

The view of TTD’s 2nd and 3rd Govindaraja Choultries in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

06 September 2020 23:41 IST

Bhumana inspects facilities

After the TTD-run pilgrim complexes like ‘Srinivasam’, ‘Madhavam’, ‘Vishnu Nivasam’ and ‘Padmavathi Nilayam’, now it is the turn of the Govindaraja second and third choultry buildings to become COVID care centres. With this, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) becomes one of the largest contributors to COVID care support, in terms of beds and buildings.

Chittoor district has around 5,200 beds for COVID care, out of which TTD’s contribution is a lion’s share, announced MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, while formally dedicating the facility to the nation.

Accompanied by Collector Bharat N. Gupta, Joint Collector (Development) S. Veerabrahmam and Superintendent of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy, he went around the complex and examined the facilities. “With TTD’s support, we are now self-sufficient and are able to accommodate patients from the neighbouring districts too,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said.

Expressing concern over the number of cases touching 18,000 after the unlock 4 was initiated, the legislator also felt that the ensuing ‘Purattasi’ Tamil month, considered auspicious for Venkateswara, could pose a danger as a huge inflow was expected from the neighbouring State. It was hence the token-based darshan system was stopped so as to avoid rush, he explained.