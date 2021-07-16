TTD’s Goshala at Palamaner to become a research hub

TIRUPATI

16 July 2021 00:46 IST

‘Farmers will be sensitised on cow-based panchagavya products’

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is all set to transform the Sri Venkateswara Goshala at Palamaner into a state-of-the-art research hub, where focus will be laid on promotion of the indigenous cow breeds.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who visited the 450-acre dairy farm on the outskirts of Palamaner on Thursday, said a campaign would be launched to educate farmers on cow-based ‘Panchagavya’ products. This, he said, would become a new enterprise that would ensure profits to farmers.

The TTD plans to shift 1000 indigenous cows and bulls, presently housed at the Tirupati dairy farm, to the Gosahala for research. Mr. Reddy asked the officials to construct additional sheds for the cattle. “The Goshala will be promoted as a watershed project, in collaboration with the Department of Rural Development, and this is an appeal to corporate groups to contribute for the development of infrastructure,” Mr. Reddy said, while urging the field experts to partner with the TTD in promotion of indigenous breeds.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Goshala Director K. Haranath Reddy, Superintending Engineer Jagadishwar Reddy and Executive Engineer Sivarama Krishna accompanied Mr. Reddy during his visit.