TTD’s Go Puja turns a low key affair

The COVID-19 condition made ‘Sri Krishna Janmashtami’ in general and the ‘Go Puja’ celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanasala (dairy farm) belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a low key affair.
The Centre’s guidelines on COVID-19 were followed even in this small-time ritual, as was done in the case of Brahmotsavams of various temples under the TTD umbrella.
Marking ‘Gokulashtami’, TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal took part in the celebrations and garlanded a traditionally-decorated cow and its calf, amid chanting of hymns from Vedic scriptures. He later offered fodder to the bovine and performed circumambulation. Dairy farm’s Director K. Haranath Reddy and Superintending Engineer Jagadeeswara Reddy and Vigilance Guard Officer Bali Reddy participated.
Meanwhile, the festival was observed in a simple manner at the sub-shrine of Sri Krishna in the sprawling Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur here. After the daily rituals like ‘Archana’ and ‘Abhishekam’, the processional deities were given a celestial bath (Snapana Tirumanjanam). ‘Gokulashtami Asthanam’ was conducted in the evening, but devotees were barred from participating in the event.
