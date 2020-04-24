TTD’s e-publications site now open, made reader-friendly

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has uploaded a whopping 781 publications in seven languages, including the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, in the e-publications section on its website.

Launched on March 21, 2015, the dynamic e-publications portal is frequently upgraded by the TTD’s Information Technology department, which has uploaded almost all the TTD’s publications. The link was pulled down last year after controversial content identified in it stirred a hornet’s nest. After a thorough review of the content by roping in scholars, the redesigned portal is now launched with a new option for the readers in the form of search on content, language and author-wise choice.

Special books

Vedas and Upanishads are also uploaded in the ‘Special books’ category. The 781 publications made available include 492 in Telugu, 75 in Sanskrit, 122 in English, 74 in Hindi, 14 in Tamil and two each in Kannada and Banjara languages. The entire content can be divided into Veda, Purana, Kavya Prabhandha, Sankirtana, temple literature and general knowledge material.

The TTD’s monthly magazine ‘Sapthagiri’ published in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, English and Sanskrit is now available in a readable as well as freely downloadable format. All that one has to do for downloading any content is to click on e-publications link on the page www.tirumala.org or visit e-books.tirumala.org.