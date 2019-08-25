TTD’s Delhi local advisory panel chief resigns

Resident Commissioner of Andhra Bhavan in New Delhi, Praveen Prakash, on Saturday stepped down as chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s Local Advisory Committee (LAC).

In a letter to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Friday, Mr. Praveen Prakash expressed his “shock and dismay” at a parallel inquiry being conducted by Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths in a case relating to an inquiry into an anonymous petition dated July 22, 2019.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said he was relinquishing the post with an intention to protect the hard-earned image of the office.

Detailing the circumstances that led to his resignation, he made a mention of the inquiry he had ordered on August 14 into the alleged misuse of funds by the LAC and the appointment of Sarla Devi, a Deputy Secretary-rank officer, as inquiry officer.

The LAC was in the eye of a storm following reports in the media about alleged misuse of funds to the tune of ₹5 crore under the TDP government. TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy took up the issue with Additional Director General Rajendranath Reddy and sought his assistance even as an in-house inquiry was in progress.