TTD’s cardiac hospital for children bags award

October 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

TTD-run Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati has been declared the ‘Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre in Andhra Pradesh’ by Asia Today Research and Media and received the ‘Pride of Nation’ award instituted by the firm.

The hospital’s director Dr. N. Srinath Reddy received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a function in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hospital, which treats children battling congenital heart conditions, was opened in October 2021 under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust. In 23 months, the centre performed life-saving heart surgeries on 1910 children from across India and even from the neighbouring Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD is also constructing a 350-bed paediatric super-specialty hospital at ₹250 crore in Tirupati to offer neurology, nephrology, liver disease and hemato oncology services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.