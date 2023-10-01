HamberMenu
TTD’s cardiac hospital for children bags award

October 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Director of TTD’s Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre Dr. N. Srinath Reddy receiving the ‘Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre in Andhra Pradesh’ award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a function in Hyderabad on Sunday.

TTD-run Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre in Tirupati has been declared the ‘Best Paediatric Cardiac Centre in Andhra Pradesh’ by Asia Today Research and Media and received the ‘Pride of Nation’ award instituted by the firm.

The hospital’s director Dr. N. Srinath Reddy received the award from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during a function in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The hospital, which treats children battling congenital heart conditions, was opened in October 2021 under the aegis of Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust. In 23 months, the centre performed life-saving heart surgeries on 1910 children from across India and even from the neighbouring Bangladesh.

TTD is also constructing a 350-bed paediatric super-specialty hospital at ₹250 crore in Tirupati to offer neurology, nephrology, liver disease and hemato oncology services.

