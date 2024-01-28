ADVERTISEMENT

TTD’s budget estimates for 2024-25 fiscal likely to be ₹5,000 crore

January 28, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

As against the convention of approving the budget in February/March, the TTD board has decided to meet on January 29 amid speculation that the model code of conduct for the general elections may come into force soon

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A view of the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala.

Scripting a new chapter in the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the annual budget estimates of the temple of Lord Venkateswara for the 2024-25 fiscal is reportedly put at around ₹5,000 crore.

Sources acquainted with the facts say that while the temple ‘hundi’ tops the income table, the payment of salaries and wages dominates the expenditure side.

Though, the ‘hundi’ tops the table as the main source of income, the proceeds derived from it are projected to be marginally less than the previous fiscal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As against the convention of approving the budget in February/March, the TTD board this time has chosen to meet on January 29 (Monday) amid speculations that the model code of conduct for the general elections may come into force at any time in the coming weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US