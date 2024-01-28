TTD’s budget estimates for 2024-25 fiscal likely to be ₹5,000 crore

January 28, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Scripting a new chapter in the history of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the annual budget estimates of the temple of Lord Venkateswara for the 2024-25 fiscal is reportedly put at around ₹5,000 crore.

Sources acquainted with the facts say that while the temple ‘hundi’ tops the income table, the payment of salaries and wages dominates the expenditure side.

Though, the ‘hundi’ tops the table as the main source of income, the proceeds derived from it are projected to be marginally less than the previous fiscal.

As against the convention of approving the budget in February/March, the TTD board this time has chosen to meet on January 29 (Monday) amid speculations that the model code of conduct for the general elections may come into force at any time in the coming weeks.