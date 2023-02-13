TTD’s a patron of traditional art forms: AV Dharma Reddy

February 13, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) takes all measures to protect, preserve and propagate traditional art forms and pass them on to posterity, said its Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating a three-day exhibition at its Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA), he recalled TTD’s efforts to shore up art forms by training artisans and bringing their works to limelight through such exhibitions.

SVITSA provided training in fine arts such as sculpting in stone, metal, cement and wood, besides traditional painting and temple architecture. The expo is the latest initiative by TTD to provide a platform to its students to showcase their products made as part of their course.

“Many students from this institute are now settled around the world as renowned sculptors, lecturers and artisans,” Mr. Reddy said, recalling the deposit of ₹1 lakh made by TTD in the name of every student joining the Kalamkari painting course as a token of encouragement.

Mr. Dharma Reddy was accompanied by Joint Executive Officer (Education) Sada Bhargavi, Devasthanam’s Education Officer Bhaskar Reddy and SVITSA Principal Venkat Reddy.

The products are also available for sale.