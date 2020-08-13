TTD yet to take final call on annual Brahmotsavams

Decision expected to be taken at board meeting later this month

The Tirumala Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara this year are likely to be a low-key affair, with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) yet to take a final call on their conduct.

The nine-day festival is a showpiece event in the TTD’s calendar that witnesses the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and his two divine consorts being carried on various ‘vahanams’ twice a day through the temple town.

Tirumala will witness two Brahmotsavams this year owing to ‘Adhikamasam’. While the first Brahmotsavams are scheduled to be held from September 19 to 27, the second will begin on October 16 and culminate on October 24.

Preparations for the festival usually begin months in advance, but this time the lack of activity is conspicuous.

Tens of thousands of devotees pour into the ‘mada’ streets to witness the two-time daily processions of the Lord that form the core part of the annual festival.

No respite from virus

With no respite in the spread of COVID-19 cases across the country, coupled with travel restrictions being imposed by several States, the TTD is still to arrive at a decision on the festival while making it clear that public health is of paramount importance.

The district authorities imposed a two-week lockdown last month, and extended it by another ten days till August 14, to check the spread of COVID-19 in Tirupati – the threshold to the temple town. This apart, the fact that several annual events like Ugadi, annual Vasanthotsavams, Anivara Asthanam and Pavitrotsavams were observed in ekantham (private) and more than 743 employees including the senior pontiff and temple priests testing positive for the virus, has further added to speculations that the Brahmotsavams will be off-limits for devotees.

However, a final decision with regard to the conduct of the festival is expected to be taken at a TTD board meeting scheduled for August-end pending approval by the State and Central Governments.