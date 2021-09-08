TTD worker dies after suicide bid

A middle-aged worker employed with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) died at SVIMS super speciality hospital here on Tuesday, a day after making a vain suicide bid.

Uday Kumar (47) sustained grievous injury on the head when he jumped from atop a guest house building on Tirumala hills, reportedly owing to mental agony.

His colleagues allege police excesses as the reason behind the extreme step. According to Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) city president T. Subrahmanyam, the police officials had summoned him several times for a theft case that he had not committed, driving him to the extreme step.

Contacted by the media, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu said that an enquiry had been ordered to unearth the facts behind the suicide bid and promised to initiate action based on its outcome.