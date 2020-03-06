TTD withdrew ₹1300 crore from YES Bank recently

Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam withdrew deposits of ₹1,300 cr. from YES Bank recently, according to a release in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India capping withdrawal limits on depositors in YES Bank.
It is said that TTD board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who had foreseen the situation after going through performance reports of certain banks in which TTD has deposits, had taken a decision to withdraw the deposits from YES Bank and also apprised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy about it.
Mr. Jagan had ensured the deposits were withdrawn without any issues, it is said.
