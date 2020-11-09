TTD will take a call on sevas after Unlock 6 guidelines: EO

TIRUPATI

09 November 2020 00:47 IST

Special darshan queues sought for senior citizens

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that a decision on performing ‘sevas’ and extending darshan to senior citizens at the Lord Venkateswara temple will be taken after the Central government issues the ‘Unlock 6’ guidelines.

During his maiden ‘Dial Your EO’ programme at Tirumala on Sunday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy addressed 29 callers, many of whom sought reintroduction of Arjitha sevas and the special darshan queue for senior citizens, physically challenged and woman carrying infants, which were suspended after the lockdown was clamped to check the spread of coronavirus. A caller Ramachandra Rao from Hyderabad wanted the TTD to emulate the Dubai airport model in providing entry to senior citizens without waiting time. Srinivasulu from Nellore urged Mr. Jawahar Reddy to keep the temple and its vicinity sanitised in view of the rise in the pilgrim footfalls.

Parayanam

Manoj Kumar from Guntur complimented the temple management for conducting ‘Parayanam’ and telecasting it live and also appealed to introduce ‘Garuda Purana Parayanam’.

Sunil Babu from Visakhapatnam wanted restoration of blood collection timings at the Aswini Hospital at Tirumala to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Krishna Murthy from Narasapuram complained that the SVBC was airing more Saivite programmes such as ‘Karthika Deepotsavam’, for which Mr. Jawahar Reddy said the programmes had been widely deliberated upon and had the consent of Vedic pundits and Agama scholars.

Dora Babu from Vedurukuppam wanted the TTD to reopen ‘Shravanam’, the school for children with speech and aural deficiencies, as it has remained closed for the last five months due to the COVID-19 restrictions.