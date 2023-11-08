HamberMenu
TTD will hand over Alipiri mandapam if ASI is ready for its renovation, says Dharma Reddy

The allegations made by BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy over the renovation of Parvetu Mandapam are his personal views, says TTD Executive Officer

November 08, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The dilapidated Parvetu Mandapam was renovated with the same slabs and pillars, says TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

| Photo Credit: File Photo

Terming the allegations made by BJP leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy over the renovation of the Parvetu Mandapam as his personal views, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has maintained that the centuries-old structure, which was in a dilapidated condition, was renovated employing the same slabs and pillars and that the structure was not demolished.

Addressing the media on November 8 (Wednesday), Mr. Dharma Reddy questioned as to why would the TTD create chaos by demolishing an ancient structure.

The decision to renovate the ancient mandapam at Alipiri was also taken on similar grounds that it is in a dilapidated condition. If it demands a complete revamp, the TTD will employ the same stones and pillars extracted from the mandapam, he said.

“If the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) comes forward for the renovation of the Alipiri mandapam, the TTD is ready to hand over the structure,” he said.

So far, the TTD has constructed more than 1,600 temples with the Srivani Trust funds. It has carried out repairs and renovations to several temples but never allowed any controversy, said Mr. Dharma Reddy, adding that he was unable to understand the reasons behind the controversy.

Answering a question, he said that TTD had already sent a letter to the ASI and the latter replied that only the Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram and the Sri Kodandaramaswamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district were under its fold.

In reply to another question, the TTD EO said that no movement of leopard or bear was captured in the camera traps set up along the Alipiri footpath since November 1 and that the TTD was taking all precautionary measures for the safety of the devotees.

