TTD website servers crash minutes after release of special ‘darshan’ tickets

Tirumala

30 November 2020 17:26 IST

Sources said that the server had registered more than 1.5 lakh hits against its normal capacity of just 20,000 customer requests

The TTDs decision to provide Vaikunta Dwara darshanam for 10 days from December 25th has received an overwhelming response.

This was evident with the sudden crashing of TTDs server within minutes after the administration released the monthly quota of ₹300 special darshan tickets for December.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that the server had registered more than 1.5 lakh hits against its normal capacity of just 20,000 customer requests.

Though the server was restored by evening, devotees faced disappointment with the computers displaying a message that the on line quota of tickets from December 24 were not yet released.