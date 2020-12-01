TTD website crashes as ticket sale opens

The TTD’s decision to provide Vaikunta Dwara darshanam for 10 days from December 25 has received an overwhelming response from the devout.
This was evident from the sudden server crash suffered within minutes after the administration released the monthly quota of ₹300 special darshan tickets for December.
Sources said that the server had registered more than one and a half lakh hits against its normal capacity of 20,000 customer requests.
Though the server was restored by evening, devotees were subjected to disappointment with the computers displaying a message that the online quota of tickets from December 24 was not yet released.
The TTD in a release said that the online darshan tickets for Vaikunta Dwara darshanam from December 25 to January 3 would be made available from 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
