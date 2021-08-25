TTD website crashes as thousands vie to book tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website crashed as a large number of devotees logged in to book special entry darshan tickets priced at ₹300, that were released on Tuesday.

As many as 1.10 lakh users logged on simultaneously to www.tirumala.org and www.tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in to book the darshan tickets, resulting in crashing of the website. The last time this happened was when the TTD website witnessed over 90,000 hits, indicating that the servers are unable to handle such a large number of users.

When the issue had surfaced last time, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy directed the in-house IT department and its technology support team from TCS to take necessary steps to strengthen the infrastructure to be able to handle the growing number of users.

The incident left devotees upset once again, as many raced against time to get their desired sevas booked online. “The wait was intriguing and tested our patience,” said software engineer M. Vasudevan, who tried in vain to book Seva tickets for his family. When contacted by The Hindu, TTD IT head P.V. Sesha Reddy attributed the incident to an abnormal rise in the number of visitors. “We get around 20,000 to 30,000 hits on normal days, which rises suddenly when the quota is released. We are addressing this issue which crops up due to an abnormal rise in hits,” he explained.