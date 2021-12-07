TTD warns FMS agencies of action

Hygiene atop Tirumala affected as sanitation workers go on strike

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy underscored the need for immediate revival of the Facility Management Services (FMS) at Tirumala.

At a meeting with representatives of various FMS agencies on Tuesday, Mr. Dharma Reddy said that the devotees were being subjected to severe hardships with the sanitary workers going on a protest demanding their absorption into the TTD Corporation, and exhorted them to deploy adequate staff to clear the garbage and maintain hygiene atop the town.

“The TTD will initiate departmental action against the agencies should they fail to address the issue within three days,” Mr. Dharma Reddy warned, and said that it would be compelled to hand over the responsibilities to a new body both at Tirumala and Tirupati in the interest of the pilgrims.

As a precautionary measure, he also urged health officials to be prepared for the deployment of additional workers.

Superintendent Engineer-II Jagadishwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr. Sri Devi, EE (FMS) Ravishankar Reddy, and representatives of FMS agencies took part in the meeting.