TTD vows to provide hassle-free darshan for pilgrims

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao has reiterated his commitment to provide hassle-free darshan to the tens of thousands of devotees visiting Tirumala temple.

In his address after hoisting the National flag at the 78th Independence Day celebrations organised at the TTD’s headquarters here on Thursday, he asked the employees to strive to make the Tirupati pilgrimage of every Hindu a memorable one.

Stressing that ‘patriotism and piety are interlinked’, Mr. Rao spoke on the need to derive inspiration from the path laid by our national leaders to stay committed to providing the best possible service to the devotees.

“Bringing in reforms in the larger interests of the pilgrims is a continuous process in TTD, as the strategies keep evolving in tune with the changing times and the requirements of the devotees,” he said. He pointed out to the restriction of Sri Venkateswara Aalayala Nirmanam Trust (SRIVANI) Seva online quota to 1,000 tickets and the enhancement of Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens, keeping the interests of the common pilgrims in mind.

Mr. Rao also asserted that the quality of laddu prasadam and annaprasadam had seen drastic improvement, while the TTD had revived the supply of food and milk to the pilgrims waiting in the queues and compartments.

He later presented certificates to meritorious employees working in the various wings of the TTD. Joint Executive Officers M. Goutami, V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer S. Sridhar, Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel (SVBC) Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar, Additional CV and SO Sivakumar Reddy, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao and Chief Public Relations Officer T. Ravi were present.