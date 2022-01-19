Andhra Pradesh

TTD Vigilance and Security staff awarded

Awards were presented to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Vigilance and Security personnel for exhibiting professional skills in discharge of duties.

At a brief function at the Command Control Room at the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)- IV on Wednesday, TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti gave away the awards to 15 personnel.

The personnel were honoured for their services in assisting the management and pilgrims when torrential rains lashed the hill town, regulation of vehicular traffic on ghat roads, rescue of missing children and reuniting them with their parents besides tracing and restoring to the owners the lost gold ornaments and mobile phones.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2022 11:47:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ttd-vigilance-and-security-staff-awarded/article38294243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY