TTD Vigilance and Security staff awarded

Awards were presented to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Vigilance and Security personnel for exhibiting professional skills in discharge of duties.

At a brief function at the Command Control Room at the Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC)- IV on Wednesday, TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti gave away the awards to 15 personnel.

The personnel were honoured for their services in assisting the management and pilgrims when torrential rains lashed the hill town, regulation of vehicular traffic on ghat roads, rescue of missing children and reuniting them with their parents besides tracing and restoring to the owners the lost gold ornaments and mobile phones.