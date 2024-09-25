ADVERTISEMENT

TTD urges Srivari Sevaks to give feedback in improving pilgrim facilities at Tirumala

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary lauded the role played by ‘Srivari Sevaks’ (volunteers) in rendering selfless services to the pilgrims and making their pilgrimage to Tirumala temple a rich experience.

Addressing Srivari Sevaks of various States during a Satsang programme on Wednesday he stressed the importance of dedication, discipline, and devotion in serving pilgrims. He also urged them to give their feedback to the TTD in improving the amenities atop the town and said that online registration procedure was followed in the registration of Srivari Seva and allotment of temple duty was done by way of electronic dip system.

Chowdary also inspected various key areas and arrangements made for the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on October 4 for the annual Brahmotsavams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US