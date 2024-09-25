GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD urges Srivari Sevaks to give feedback in improving pilgrim facilities at Tirumala

Updated - September 25, 2024 08:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdhary lauded the role played by ‘Srivari Sevaks’ (volunteers) in rendering selfless services to the pilgrims and making their pilgrimage to Tirumala temple a rich experience.

Addressing Srivari Sevaks of various States during a Satsang programme on Wednesday he stressed the importance of dedication, discipline, and devotion in serving pilgrims. He also urged them to give their feedback to the TTD in improving the amenities atop the town and said that online registration procedure was followed in the registration of Srivari Seva and allotment of temple duty was done by way of electronic dip system.

Chowdary also inspected various key areas and arrangements made for the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit on October 4 for the annual Brahmotsavams.

Published - September 25, 2024 08:34 pm IST

