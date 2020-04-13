TTD urges Karnataka to part with 1.8 acres land

The Tirumala Titupati Devasthanams (TTD), which is constrained with limited availability of land at Tirumala, has urged the Government of Karnataka to part with the 1.8 acres under its control to the temple management to enable it to meet its future needs.

The matter had come up for discussion recently when the officials from Karnataka headed by their Endowments Commissioner Sindhuri met the TTD authorities with a request to give them permission for taking up construction activities on the land under their control.

The Government of Karnataka had been given the sprawling 7.05 acres of vacant land on the western side of the hill temple long ago for the purpose of growing flowers required for the daily use inside the temple. The munificent contributions made by the then Mysore rulers to the temple were also taken into consideration while parting with the land.

Though the legacy of contributing flowers continued till the late 70s, the rapid increase in the influx of pilgrims later forced the authorities to construct cottages and guest houses for the benefit of those arriving from their home State.

Land acquisition

But things took an abrupt turn since mid-80s with the TTD promulgating the Land Acquisition Act atop the temple town and started acquiring all the private properties.

From then on, the sailing proved rough for the Karnataka authorities with the TTD turning down most of their requests relating to the construction works.

After several rounds of deliberations during the past two to three decades, the TTD, of late, is learnt to have assured the Karnataka authorities to consider their request positively, subject to the condition that they agree to return 1.8 acres of land immediately.

When contacted, TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that the land sought by the management was located parallel to the west mada street and the second Vaikutham Queue Complex.

For the present, it will be maintained as a buffer land to meet the future requirements of the devout. The requested piece of land is crucial for the TTD, given its contiguous nature of existence to the darshan counter set up exclusively for the physically challenged, aged and special citizens.