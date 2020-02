TTD urges devotees to be cautious with fake websites

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday appealed to devotees to exercise caution while booking online darshan tickets and accommodation in view of a growing number of fake websites.

The TTD, which has seen a rise in complaints from devotees regarding the fake websites, has also formally lodged complaints against 19 websites for swindling money from devotees.

The TTD has requested devotees to log on to www.tirumala.org, ttdsevaonline.com or tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in, its official websites, for booking accommodation and darshan tickets.

The fake websites against whom the TTD has claimed to have lodged complaints have been identified as www.ttdtickets.com, www.ttddarshan.com, tirupatibalajidarshantickets.co.in , tirupatibalajidarshanbooking.com , ttdbalajidarshan.com, myspiritualyatra.com , tirupatibalajidarshan.co.in , tirupatibalajidarshan.org, www.mybalaji.in , bookingtirupatidarshan.com, www.templeyatri.com, tirupatibalajitemple.com, www.tirupatibalajidarshanbooking.co.in, tirupatitourism.in, tirupatitourismseva.com, padmavathitravels.in, ttddarshan.com, and tirupatidarshanbooking.org.