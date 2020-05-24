TTD trying to please political bosses: TDP

The entire political spectrum has lashed out at the State government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) for the latter’s move to sell away “non-remunerative” properties.

TUDA former Chairman and TDP senior leader G. Narasimha Yadav, at a media conference, flayed the State for excessively interfering in the TTD affairs.

Accusing the TTD board of “bending over backwards” to please the political bosses, he told the members not to incur the wrath of Lord Venkateswara through such decisions.

TDP leader R.C. Munikrishna staged a dharna at Alipiri by carrying placards appealing to the Lord to safeguard His properties himself.

Objecting to the move, Congress State general secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy said the TTD should, instead, hand over the Lord’s properties to the devout, who would go the extra mile to safeguard them.

Selling the landed properties in other States, which were donated with a noble intention, would only amount to hurting the sentiments of the donors, he fumed.

Since the TTD had local committees in every State, the board should leave the maintenance of such properties to the local devotees, who would be more than willing to do the same, Mr. Reddy observed.

Jana Sena Party district leader and Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal said the TTD should stop any move that could hurt the feelings of the devout.