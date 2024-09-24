TTD Trust Board will be constituted soon, says Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board will be constituted soon, adding that the government has plans to constitute boards for all the 27,000 temples across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media on September 24 (Tuesday), Mr. Reddy said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of ghee in the preparation of the laddu prasadam at the Tirumala temple.

The Minister denied to make more comments on the issue. “There is nothing new to reveal about the issue. The Chief Minister has spoken to all the stakeholders. Shanti Homams and Samprokshanams rituals have been performed at all the seven major temples in the State as an act of atonement. Quality checks of all the ingredients used in the preparation of prasadams have been conducted at all major temples including the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply to a question, the Minister said that the government was waiting for the report from the vigilance officials who probed into the alleged irregularities in the sale of darshan tickets, swindling of funds, etc. at the Tirumala temple.

“Stringent action will be taken once reports from vigilance officials and the SIT are received. The culprits will be punished irrespective of their stature,” said Mr. Reddy.

The Endowments Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for the annual Brahmotsavams at the Lord Venkateswara temple and expressed satisfaction.

“The Chief Minister Naidu will present silk vastrams to the hill temple on behalf of the government on October 4,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.