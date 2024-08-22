TTD Trust Board will be constituted soon, says Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board will be constituted soon, Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has said.

Addressing the media in Tirumala on August 22 (Thursday), Mr. Reddy said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu holds the authority to nominate the trustees and that a decision would be made soon.

Asked about the ‘Hundi’ theft case he had raised in the Assembly, Mr. Reddy said that investigations were on and the final report was awaited.

He emphasised that the government would not tolerate any illegal activity and take action against those responsible, regardless of their status.

The case involves Pedda Jeeyar’s clerk who was caught by the TTD’s vigilance officials with precious stones after the counting of the Hundi proceeds in April 2023. The accused, Ravi Kumar, reportedly confessed to stealing for the past two decades.