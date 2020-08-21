TTD Trust Board likely to meet on Aug. 28

Tirumala

21 August 2020 22:30 IST

Conduct of Brahmotsavams from September 19 amid COVID scare tops the agenda

The TTD Trust Board is tentatively scheduled to meet on August 28.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when the board is rather compelled to take a final call over the modalities to be worked out for the conduct of the annual Brahmotsavams amid the COVID-19 scare.

This year, Tirumala is set to witness two Brahmotsavams, one in September and the other in October.

Advertising

Advertising

The rising number of COVID-19 cases across the country has put the TTD in a dilemma, forcing it to adopt a wait-and-watch approach.

But, as there is no respite in sight and the festival date (September 19) fast approaching, the TTD is now obligated to arrive at a decision on whether to organise it on a low-key note or carry it out in all its grandeur, subject to the approval by both the State and Central governments as several lakhs of devotees from the length and breadth of the country throng the town to take part in the nine-day extravaganza.

Revenue aspect

Another important subject on which the board may focus its attention on pertains to the shoring up of financial resources to meet the administrative expenses of the management.

The TTD spends about ₹110 crore to ₹120 crore every month on the salaries and wages of its 21,000-odd workforce alone.

The closure of the temple for 80 days from March 20, coupled with the sharp decline in the ‘hundi’ proceeds (which constitute the major chunk of the income) after its reopening on June 8, has dried whatever financial resources the management is left with.

This apart, huge funds will have to be spent in organising the two Brahmotsavams, irrespective of the scale of their conduct.

Though the TTD has bank deposits of more than ₹11,000 crore, they reportedly have remained undisturbed so far.

The meeting is also likely to discuss whether or not to enhance the number of pilgrims allowed for darshan of the deity.

At present, only 9,000 online tickets of ₹300 special entry darshan are issued daily with the TTD scrapping the ‘sarvadarshanam’ in the backdrop of growing COVID positive cases in Tirupati.