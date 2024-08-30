GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TTD top brass inspect Mada Streets ahead of annual Brahmotsavams

Published - August 30, 2024 07:46 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

In preparation for the upcoming annual Brahmotsavams, the top officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducted a thorough inspection of the four ‘Mada Streets’ encircling the temple on Friday. Led by TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao, the team included Additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Sridhar and District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Subbarayudu.

The inspection commenced from ‘Vahana Mandapam’, wherein the officials took stock of the security measures, various entry and exit points, gallery arrangements, and gate management for the grand conduct of daily processions and ‘Garuda Seva’.

Later speaking to the media, Rao assured that all departments have began arrangements for the festival, scheduled from October 4 to 12. He also emphasised the collaborative efforts of TTD departments and police to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for the thousands of pilgrims expected to visit Tirumala during the Brahmotsavams.

Other officials present during the inspection included Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Superintending Engineer 2, Satyanarayana, Deputy Executive Officer (Health) Asha Jyothi, Health Officer Madhusudhan Prasad, and Vigilance Officers Surendra and Ramkumar.

