TTD tolease out177 KalyanaMandapams s

TIRUPATI

29 August 2021 22:15 IST

After offering to lease out the Kalyana Mandapams scattered across Chittoor district last week, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has now taken a giant leap, this time to offer 177 Kalyana Mandapams in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on lease.

This number is just over half the total number of such buildings built over a period of time by the temple trust board to rent those out for performing marriages and domestic functions. The TTD has developed 300 such properties. As most halls do not register weddings even in single digit in an entire year, thus becoming the proverbial white elephants, the present move is viewed as an attempt to put the properties to the best use.

Having decided to lease out the Kalyana Mandapams for five years, the TTD has appealed to the Hindu religious organisations, mutts and individuals to submit their proposals on www.tender.apeprocurement.gov.in.

