TTD to use AI to streamline queues, decides to go for comprehensive review of Srivani Trust

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has announced a series of transformative decisions aimed at improving devotee experience and ensuring administrative transparency during its meeting held on Monday at Tirumala.

Briefing the media along with TTD Executive Officer J. Syamala Rao on Monday, TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu emphasised the board’s commitment to leveraging modern technology and enhancing governance.

Amid allegations of financial misuse, the board directed a comprehensive review of the Srivani Trust. It decided to study the feasibility of renaming the trust and diverting its funds to the temple’s main account. A detailed report on this matter will be discussed in the next meeting. The move follows public scrutiny, particularly from the NDA alliance, which raised concerns over the alleged misappropriation of Srivani funds.

In a significant decision, the board resolved to address the issue of non-Hindu employees working within TTD. It decided to bring this matter to the government’s attention, urging it to rehabilitate these employees in other government institutions or offer them voluntary retirement options.

One of the key resolutions involves employing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline queue lines, reducing waiting times and ensuring that devotees complete their darshan of Lord Venkateswara within two to three hours. To achieve this, the board announced the formation of a committee of experts to recommend required measures.

The board also took a firm stand to preserve the sanctity of Tirumala by announcing strict action against individuals engaging in political statements or campaigns in the temple town.

Another critical decision pertained to a controversial hotel in the 20 acres of land allocated to the State Tourism Corporation in Alipiri at the foothills. The corporation in turn leased out the land for the construction of a five-star hotel inviting widespread criticism from across the country. The board resolved to end the controversy by recommending to the State government for revoking the approval granted to the project and reclaim the land for TTD use.

The misuse of darshan tickets allocated to State Tourism Corporations and transport bodies, including APSRTC and TSRTC, prompted the board to withdraw the privilege. Nearly 4,000 tickets, previously issued to these organisations, will now be reassigned to regular devotees.

The Visakha Sarada Peetham also came under scrutiny, with the board deciding to revoke the lease of land allocated to the mutt near Gogarbham Dam. Allegations of building violations and forest land encroachments led to the decision, with the board planning to take possession of the property.

Other decisions included renaming the Srinivasa Setu flyover in Tirupati as ‘Garuda Varadhi’ and reserving the first Tuesday of every month for Tirupati and Tirumala residents to have darshan. To ensure better financial security, the board resolved to withdraw deposits from private banks and reinvest them in nationalised banks.

Enhancements to the devotee experience were also on the agenda, with the board deciding to improve the quality of the famed laddus and Annaprasadam offerings, including the addition of new dishes to the menu. It also resolved to clear the garbage in the Tirumala dumping yard within three to four months and increase the Brahmotsavam bonus for employees by 10%.

The Board also approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TVS Group to address water leakage issues in the temple and modernise the Annaprasadam centres. Notably, TVS has pledged to undertake these projects at no cost to TTD.