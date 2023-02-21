ADVERTISEMENT

TTD to undertake development work at Tirupati Gangamma temple with SriVani Funds

February 21, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The temple trust board has sanctioned ₹3.75 crore for the works which will be undertaken by its engineering department

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

A file picture of Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to undertake developmental works at Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple in Tirupati with the SriVani Trust funds.

The temple trust board has sanctioned ₹3.75 crore for the works, which will be undertaken by its engineering department.

As the guidelines of the SriVani Trust restrict the spending of funds to the construction of new temples, reconstruction and renovation of temples to the extent of Garbhalayam and Mukha mandapam, the TTD was unable to arrive at a decision.

It was only after MLA Bhumana Karunakar reddy, in his capacity as a special invitee, appraised the board of trustees of the sentiments attached by the denizens to the temple, which is believed to be more than 1,000 years old, the board agreed to release funds by invoking the provisions in the TTD Act, which permitted utilisation of funds for the religious and charitable purposes.

Buttressing his arguments, the MLA explained the historical importance of the temple, the week-long annual Ganga Jatara, which attracts tens of thousands of devotees from the neighboring districts and adjoining Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The presiding deity Gangamma is the sister of Lord Venkateswara.

The TTD board gave a green signal for the release of funds with a rider that a letter should be addressed to the State government seeking its approval and take up the work by its engineering department after inviting tenders.

The development works include the construction of a double arch at the temple entrance on the main road, providing brass ornamental grills to the Ardha Mandapam and Maha Mandapam, setting up stainless steel queue lines, besides laying granite cut stone flooring on the temple premises.

