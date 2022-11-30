TTD to take up gold plating of ‘Anand Nilayam’ and complete it within six months

November 30, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

‘Balalayam’ works to be taken up from February 23; ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ to be provided for 10 days from January 2

G.P. SHUKLA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday resolved to take up gold plating of the ‘Anand Nilayam’, the two-tier canopy atop the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Briefing the deliberations of the TTD board, Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that works pertaining to ‘Balalayam’ (mandatory ritual performed ahead of taking up repairs at the sanctum sanctorum) would commence on February 23, and gold plating completed in six months.

‘There will be no change in the darshan pattern during the six months period when the plating works will be in progress. Gold received from devotees so far in the form of offerings will be used in the plating works,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another major decision, the board resolved to facilitate ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ for 10 days from January 2 to 11. “Priority will be attached to common pilgrims in the darshan of the deity,” he said.

Other important decisions included construction of crash barriers on both the ghat roads at a cost of ₹9 crore, according administrative sanction of ₹7 crore for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple in Jammu, taking up improvement works at Sri Padmavati rest house at a cost of ₹3.80 crore, Nandakam rest house (₹2.95 crore) and Balaji Nagar residential locality at a cost of ₹3 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US