TTD to take up gold plating of ‘Anand Nilayam’ and complete it within six months

November 30, 2022 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday resolved to take up gold plating of the ‘Anand Nilayam’, the two-tier canopy atop the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

Briefing the deliberations of the TTD board, Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that works pertaining to ‘Balalayam’ (mandatory ritual performed ahead of taking up repairs at the sanctum sanctorum) would commence on February 23, and gold plating completed in six months.

‘There will be no change in the darshan pattern during the six months period when the plating works will be in progress. Gold received from devotees so far in the form of offerings will be used in the plating works,” Mr. Subba Reddy said.

In another major decision, the board resolved to facilitate ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam’ for 10 days from January 2 to 11. “Priority will be attached to common pilgrims in the darshan of the deity,” he said.

Other important decisions included construction of crash barriers on both the ghat roads at a cost of ₹9 crore, according administrative sanction of ₹7 crore for the construction of Sri Venkateswara temple in Jammu, taking up improvement works at Sri Padmavati rest house at a cost of ₹3.80 crore, Nandakam rest house (₹2.95 crore) and Balaji Nagar residential locality at a cost of ₹3 crore.