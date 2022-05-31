TTD to take up developmental work worth ₹59 crore on its ghat roads

Restoration works under way on the Srivari Mettu footpath that was badly battered during the November rains. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

May 31, 2022 14:16 IST

The decision comes in the wake of the huge damages suffered during the torrential rains in the town last November

TTD has resolved to take up developmental works at a whopping cost of ₹59 crores on both its ghat roads. There are two ghat roads to travel to and from the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

While the first ghat road leading to down Tirupati is 17.20 kilometers long and has 58 curves and 65 culverts, the second ghat road leading to the hill town is 16.80 kilometers and has 73 culverts and just 6 curves.

The decision to take up developmental works and strengthen the ghat roads comes in the wake of the huge damages suffered during the torrential rains in the town last November resulting in the closure of the second ghat road for more than forty days.

TTD had also constituted two technical committees with experts from IIT Madras, Delhi and representatives of Geo Marine Consultants Private Limited to suggest measures in effectively combating the natural calamities in future and also prevent loss of life.

Based on the recommendations of the experts committee, TTD decided to take up the reinforcement works in two phases.

A total of ₹30 crores will be spent on the works during the first phase, and ₹29 crores in the second phase.

The first phase works include increasing the height of the breast walls on the second ghat road at a cost of ₹23 crores to sustain the bank of earth, construct cement concrete (CC) drains, kerb walls, cross drainage and take up rock fall protection works and wire netting at a cost of ₹17 crores.

During the second phase, it has been decided to construct RCC barriers at a cost of ₹12 crores on the first ghat road besides CC drains and kerb walls at an additional cost of ₹5 crores, and erection of cross barriers on the second ghat road at ₹22 crores.