TTD to take efforts to get ‘State art’ status to Kalamkari

September 04, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Exhibits on display at the three-day workshop that began at the TTD’s Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) in Tirupati on Monday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has said that he will make efforts to persuade Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to get ‘State art’ status to Kalamkari, the traditional art form that has roots in Srikalahasti.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day workshop organised by Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture (SVITSA) here on Monday, he said that the TTD trust board would soon upgrade the two-year certificate course in Kalamkari to a four-year diploma course.

“Kalamkari art was born thousands of years ago as an art form for temples. The TTD revived this art by making it a teaching course here 17 years back,” he said. Mr. Reddy announced the launch of a campaign which would produce half-foot or one-foot-tall idols of Sri Venkateswara to cater to devotees.

Joint Executive Officer (Education and Health) S. Bhargavi recalled the patronage to fine arts during Mr. Reddy’s previous stint. “As many as 815 students of our institute have turned into sculptors and architects since the institute’s inception and are most sought after across the globe,” she said.

Expo turns an attraction

The exhibition turned out to be a big draw among the participants, mostly comprising aspiring sculptors, who gathered around the exhibits in large numbers. Apart from traditional paintings, the exhibits on temple art comprised statues made of stone, cement figurines (sudha), wood, metal (Panchaloha), and structures rich in traditional architecture.

TTD trust board member Yanadayya, Devasthanams Educational Officer Bhaskaer Reddy, renowned Sthapathi Santhana Krishnan, SVETA Director K. Prashanti and SVITSA Principal Venkat Reddy were present.

