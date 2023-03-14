TTD to supply gold, silver ornaments to its temples awaiting inauguration

March 14, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will provide gold and silver ornaments to all the new temples which are awaiting inauguration.

As part of its stated objective to propagate Sanatana Dharma, the TTD has taken up construction of Lord Venkateswara temples in Seethampet (Manyam district) and Rampachodavaram (ASR district) in Andhra Pradesh and in Jammu (J&K), as well as a Sri Padmavati Ammavari temple in Chennai.

With the construction of the temples almost over, the TTD is focusing on providing basic requisites like gold and silver ornaments to the deities, puja materials, deployment of religious staff and fixing of dittam (quantam of prasadam to be offered as naivedyam to the deity) ahead of opening the temples for the public.

Accordingly, it has been decided to provide two sets of gold mangalsutrams to each temple except for the temple in Chennai, where donors and local advisory committee members have volunteered to bear the cost. Estimates revealed that about 1,080 grams of gold would be required for the making of mangalsutrams (one chain and two ginne botlu), which would be drawn from its treasury.

It has also been decided to draw 606 grams of gold for taking up gold coating of copper sheets at Padmavati temple in Chennai, the cost of which is estimated to be around ₹31.58 lakh including the cost of copper sheets, labour charges and GST.

The TTD has also decided to get silver kavachams readied for the stone idols at the temple in Jammu at a cost of ₹75 lakh. Preliminary estimates revealed that about 120 kg of silver would be required for the preparation of kavachams to Moolavarlu of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Padmvati Ammavaru and Sri Goda Devi which shall be again drawn from the treasury.

TTD has agreed to engage religious and melam staff for the temples through Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation to avoid disruptions in the religious services.

The TTD board which discussed the subject at length also resolved to delegate the powers to fix, revise, modify or cancel the dittams at the temples including those taken over by it, to its Executive Officer.