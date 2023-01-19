TTD to spend ₹8.16 crore on ancillary works at Venkateswara temple in Jammu

January 19, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has accorded administrative sanction for taking up ancillary and amenities works at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Manjeen in Jammu at a cost of ₹8.16 crore. The temple trust board resolved to construct the temple in Jammu in December 2019.

It took two years for the TTD to obtain the required permissions from the government, completion of geographical study, soil testing and finalisation of designs. The TTD decided to take up the construction work in December 2021 with a budget outlay of ₹ 17.40 crore.

With the majority of the construction work nearing completion, the TTD has now focused on the allied works for the convenience of devotees including widening of the existing kutcha road and laying a BT road from the main road connecting the temple and lighting works at a cost of ₹4.80 crore, construction of waiting hall, facility to store luggage, shoes, publication counters and transformers (₹1.80 crore), ornamental arch at the entrance (₹28 lakh), water and electrical works (₹50 lakh), LED board with temple name, Sankhu, Chakra and Namam (₹45 lakh) and installation of air-conditioning inside the temple at a cost of ₹15 lakh.

The TTD has decided to invite e-tenders for the works, which are expected to be completed by the March-end, said TTD Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT