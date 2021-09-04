TTD to sign MoU with horticulture varsity

TIRUPATI

04 September 2021 01:38 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is signing an MoU with Dr. YSR Horticulture University for making use of its dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental material out of used flowers.

The pact will be formally signed on September 13, which was decided at a meeting attended by officials of the TTD and the varsity on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy called the dry flower technology a globally accepted, eco-friendly, long lasting and inexpensive technology for decorating bouquets, floral arrangements, paper weights, laminated photos etc.

“The varsity will train women at the Citrus Research Station located in Tirupati. The necessary equipment and infrastructure will be provided by the TTD at an outlay of ₹83 lakh. The end products, made using dry flowers, will be sold at the TTD’s publication stalls,” Mr. Jawahar Reddy added.

It may be recalled that the TTD is already into producing Agarbathis by making use of the garlands used in its temples. Coming under the TTD’s own brand and in seven fragrances, the Agarbathis will hit the market on September 13.