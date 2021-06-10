TTD to set up six new registration counters

Tirumala

10 June 2021 23:34 IST

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has set up six new registration counters for booking of cottages and guest houses at Tirumala. All the counters will become operational from Saturday.

The intention is to further simplify the allotment procedure and save the devotees from the ordeal of spending long waiting hours at the Central Reception Office (CRO).

As per the decision, the new counters will come up at Balaji main bus station, GNC luggage counter, Kowsthubham and Ram Bagaicha rest houses, MBC and CRO main.

The devotees can register their names at the above counters instead of flocking to the CRO. The details of the cottage allotted to them will be confirmed by way of an SMS, based on which the devotees can approach the specified sub-enquiry office and collect the keys after tendering the exact rental amount.

Special counters have already been set up on both the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpath routes for the benefit of trekking devotees who have booked their accommodation online.