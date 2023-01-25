TTD to set up exclusive institute of oncology at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of ₹300 crore

January 25, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has resolved to set up an exclusive Sri Venkateswara Institute of Oncology in Tirupati with a budgetary outlay of ₹300 crore.

According to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, the institute will come up on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), where treatment for all types of cancers will be made available.

The institute will be set up with world-class facilities on a par with Sri Venkateswara Paediatric Cardiac Center, which is credited with performing more than 1,000 operations and a heart transplantation in the recent times.

Luggage transportation

The TTD, he says, is also contemplating introducing the airport model of tagging in the free transportation of the luggage of the pilgrims from the collection point in Tirupati to the delivery point at Tirumala.

A dashboard to examine and asses the volume of luggage transported will also be set up, besides roping in the services of trained personnel for the purpose, he says.

The software alone is expected to cost more than ₹1 crore, besides another ₹2 crore for hardware. A couple of donors have come forward to bear the expenses. If everything goes on expected lines, the new system will come into vogue by the end of April,” says Mr. Dharma Reddy.

TTD properties

Referring to the TTD properties, the Executive Officer says, in all, 960 properties spread across the country have been surveyed and listed at the respective tahasildar and revenue divisions. The properties have also been transferred in the name of the TTD in the last three years.

About 7,126 acres of land owned by the TTD has been successfully mapped, and the land that is sensitive in nature has been geo-tagged, he says. Lands that are vulnerable to encroachment have also been kept under constant surveillance, he says.

Works relating to the development of SV Museum taken up with ₹120 crore provided by the TATA trust are expected to be completed by the end of December, he says.

Similarly, the development of the birthplace of Lord Hanuman in the vicinity of Akasa Ganga, which the TTD has taken up at a cost of ₹50 crore, is under progress at a satisfactory pace., Mr. Dharma Reddy says.