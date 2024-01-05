TTD to send 1 lakh laddus to Ayodhya for inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir

January 05, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resolved to send one lakh small laddus for the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that though the inaugural celebrations shall commence from January 16, the consecration of Ram Mandir is scheduled to be held on January 22, and efforts are underway to ensure that laddus each weighing 25 grams are handed over to the authorities of Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust in time for distribution among the devotees.

A three-day religious conference at Tirumala will be held between February 3-5, renowned Peetadhipatis and Matadhipatis from across the country will be invited to participate in the conclave.

Tickets for the darshan of the deity for devotees taking part in the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha homam at ‘Sapthagiri Go-pradakshina’ is priced at ₹300.

