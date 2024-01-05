ADVERTISEMENT

TTD to send 1 lakh laddus to Ayodhya for inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir

January 05, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) resolved to send one lakh small laddus for the inaugural ceremony of the newly built Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to the media, TTD executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that though the inaugural celebrations shall commence from January 16, the consecration of Ram Mandir is scheduled to be held on January 22, and efforts are underway to ensure that laddus each weighing 25 grams are handed over to the authorities of Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust in time for distribution among the devotees.

A three-day religious conference at Tirumala will be held between February 3-5, renowned Peetadhipatis and Matadhipatis from across the country will be invited to participate in the conclave.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tickets for the darshan of the deity for devotees taking part in the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha homam at ‘Sapthagiri Go-pradakshina’ is priced at ₹300.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US