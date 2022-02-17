TTD to revive ‘arjitha sevas’ at Tirumala soon

It has decided to enhance the quota of paid and free darshan tickets in phases

It has decided to enhance the quota of paid and free darshan tickets in phases

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on Thursday resolved to revive the performance of ‘arjitha sevas’ soon at the temple of Lord Venkateswara and enhance the quota of both paid and free darshan tickets in a phased manner.

Briefing the media, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the decision was taken in the backdrop of relaxation of the COVID-19 norms by both the Union and State governments. He, however, underlined the need for a cautious approach.

Collectorate for new district

The board also decided to lease out the newly constructed Padmavati Nilayam, near Tiruchanoor, to the State government for setting up the Collectorate for the proposed Balaji district in accordance with the TTD’s terms and conditions.

The other important resolutions included signing an agreement with NEDCAP for the supply of RESCO model steam at ₹2.54 per kg for a period of 25 years.

At present, food at the free meal complex is cooked utilising the steam produced using diesel and gas that costs ₹4. 71 per kg. The agreement with NEDCAP is expected to help the TTD save ₹19 crore.

It was also decided to make improvements to the existing Annamaiah Marg from Kadapa and later take up development works on a full scale after obtaining the required clearances from the Forest Department.

‘Spiritual city’

Further, it was resolved to take back 50 acres of the 70 acres provided to the Science City in the vicinity of Alipiri in Tirupati, and develop a ‘spiritual city’ there.

The TTD also decided to replace the existing shed at Nada Neerajana Mandapam with a permanent structure and also purchase equipment worth ₹3.60 crore for Ayurveda pharmacy.

‘Annadanam’ outlets

With a view to providing uniform food to all the devotees, the board resolved to remove all the eateries and fast food centres atop Tirumala in a phased manner and set up free ‘annadanam’ outlets and kiosks at major junctions, and provide the traders with an option of swapping their businesses.